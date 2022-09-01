Colin Farrell’s new streaming show just added the stars of “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul”

Colin Farrell is fast becoming a favorite of movie theaters on streaming platforms. Not only is he due to reprise his role from Batman in the Penguin spin-off series for HBO Max, Pharrell will also be spreading creative love elsewhere across the streaming spectrum, as he is currently assigned to direct an upcoming series for Apple. TV+ called Sugar. The studio clearly has high hopes for a new show, as the growing cast of Sugar has been replenished with veterans of two of the greatest modern television projects: “Breaking Bad” and “Better call Saul.”

Anna Gunn, best known for playing Skyler White in the AMC hit “Breaking Bad,” is one of several top-notch additions to this already assembled cast, and according to Variety, she will be joined by Dennis Bootsikaris, who played lawyer Rick Schweikart in the movie “Breaking Bad.” Better call Saul. Both actors know something about how to stand out among the many surrounding talents, and although we still don’t know much about how they will fit into history, neither Gunn nor Boutsikaris is likely to disappoint.

The plot of the upcoming series is currently under lock and key, but they say that “Sugar” is a modern detective show set in Los Angeles and which offers a new look at a familiar genre. Farrell is the executive producer of the project along with Mark Protosevich, who will also be the screenwriter, and Fernando Meirelles, who will be the director. Protosevich attracted attention with his work on the Marvel film “Thor”, and Meirelles is best known as the director of the Oscar-nominated films “City of God” and “Two Dads”.

Also joining the cast of Sugar is James Cromwell, who this year received an Emmy Award nomination for his role in the HBO series Continuity. These new actors will join a previously announced cast that includes Barry Kirby Howell-Baptist star and Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan, who recently returned to television in the Hulu movie “The Only Murders in the Building.”

Colin Farrell has for many years shown a special interest in working with directors such as Meirelles. Perhaps he got the highest role in his career in the 2008 film “In Bruges” by the famous playwright Martin McDonagh, who, according to some, saved his career from a series of box office failures, and he will return with McDonagh and Brendan. Gleason for The Banshees of Inisherin later this year.

Apple TV+ is investing in a lot of thrillers and detective stories like Sugar to add them to its catalog of shows. “Black Bird” starring Taron Egerton and the late Ray Liotta caused a lot of buzz with the streamer, and the series “Severance”, directed by Ben Stiller, is incredibly presented at this year’s Emmys. AppleTV+ will have to continue to grow their repertoire if they want to compete with Disney+, the now dominant streaming service, which this month overtook Netflix in terms of subscribers worldwide. Only time will tell if Sugar will become a show that will help propel Apple TV+ up the list, but having a cast full of A+ talents never hurts.

In the near future, Sugar will be available exclusively for Apple TV+ subscribers. In the meantime, check out our feature about some of the other great shows available on Apple TV+.