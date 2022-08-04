Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson reunite in new trailer for Martin McDonagh movie

Searchlight Pictures has released a new trailer for Martin McDonagh’s dramatic film “The Banshee of Inisherin,” which stars “In Bruges” Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. The film is set against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War in 1923 on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland. The story of Banshee Inisherin revolves around a conflict between two friends, Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleason). When one of them ends their friendship, unpleasant consequences await both of them. Kerry Condon (“Better Call Saul”) and Barry Keoghan (“Dunkirk”) also appear in supporting roles.

The new official trailer released by Searchlight Pictures for the Banshee from Inisherin focuses on the main stars Pharrell and Gleason, who unexpectedly find themselves in a quarrel. The trailer begins with Colm from Gleason abandoning his friendship with Padraic from Farrell for unclear reasons. Padraic tries to reconnect them with some conversations between them, which are sometimes hysterical. However, things take a dark comedic turn when Colm threatens to harm himself if Padraic doesn’t stop talking to him.

In “Banshee Inisherina,” director McDonagh returns to his native Ireland to shoot his first feature film since the 2017 Oscar-winning drama “Three Billboards on the Border of Ebbing, Missouri.” The film also marks the director’s reunion with Pharrell and Gleason after their successful collaboration in the 2008 film In Bruges, since its release, it has become a cult. McDonagh’s films are known for merging the genres of drama and dark comedy, for example, “In Bruges” and “Seven Psychopaths” in 2012, demonstrating his niche. The trailer shown above suggests that moviegoers will have fun and exciting entertainment when the theatrical debut of “Banshee Inisherin” takes place on October 21.