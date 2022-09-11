Colin Cowherd says being a fan of the 1 SEC Team Must be “miserable”

Colin Cowherd sympathizes with the loyal volunteers from Tennessee.

On Saturday, the 24th number of Tennessee had an exciting fight with the 17th number of Pittsburgh. While the Volunteers eventually came out on top with a 34-27 victory in overtime, the team delivered many disturbing moments to its fans.

“Being a fan of @Vol_Football must be terrible,— Cowherd wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a life of constant ups and downs,” one fan replied.

Shepherd was referring to a specific extra-time game in which quarterback Hendon Hooker broke out for a touchdown, but the one played was called back for holding.

Tennessee scored a goal anyway, but it was certainly a moment for the fans.

The Volunteers are now 2-0 to start the 2022 season.