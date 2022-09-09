Colin Cowherd reveals Prediction for Browns-Panthers Matchup

Baker Mayfield’s first NFL game since he was traded to the Carolina Panthers will be against the very team that once called him its savior: the Cleveland Browns. And Colin Cowherd made his official prediction for the winner.

During his Blazing 5 segment on The Herd, Cowherd predicted that Mayfield and the Panthers would beat the Browns at Bank of America Stadium this Sunday. He predicted the final score of 27-23 in the Panthers’ win.

Cowherd explained that thanks to Carolina’s decent defense, reliable draft and Mayfield’s ability to “get inspired” in games that are personal to him, he can lead the Panthers to victory over the Browns. The FOX host does not believe that Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be able to match Mayfield.

“Carolina has had drafts one after another that I like. Cleveland uses a career—average backup, Baker has a history of inspiration for individual games—I’ll take the Panthers 27-23,” Cowherd said.

The Panthers—Browns game matched the Seahawks—Broncos game in the most interesting matchup between the conferences of the first week. Both teams have had multiple storylines for months.

Baker Mayfield was selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft and in just three years helped the Browns transform from a winless team to a playoff team. But after an unsuccessful 2021, the team sent him to Carolina to sign a contract with Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield quickly won the starting position in Carolina, and the Browns lost Watson in the first dozen games of the season due to suspension.

On Sunday, Mayfield will show the Browns that they made a mistake.