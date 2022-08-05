Colin Cowherd named the team that will make a big leap this NFL Season

It seems like at least one team makes a huge leap every NFL season. Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals went from AFC North basement to Super Bowl contender.

Radio host Colin Cowherd recently spoke about his choice of a team that will make a huge leap this season.

Believe it or not, Cowherd is very confident in the Miami Dolphins.

“The first two years [there was] a lot of excitement, unrest, trade rumors with Tua,” Cowherd said. “I think the Dolphins did the right thing. They moved to a coach from a team friendly to quarterbacks, they spent money on weapons. I think the Dolphins will make a big leap this year. the playoff team.”

Miami stepped up its pass attack by signing Cedric Wilson Jr. and trading him for Tyreek Hill.

If Tua Tagovailoa can show some improvement this fall, the Dolphins should have the necessary firepower to make noise in the AFC. That’s, of course, if freshman head coach Mike McDaniel is ready for prime time.

The Dolphins will start this regular season at home against the New England Patriots. This will be the first test for Tagovailoa and the rest of the gang.