Colin Cowherd named the “perfect” team for Kevin Durant

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd knows where Kevin Durant will land this offseason…

The place he left in 2019.

After returning from vacation on Monday, Cowherd explained that the ideal place for KD in the offseason would be the reigning NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

The Strangeness of Kevin Durant’s Departure… I don’t think there’s anything “weird” about him leaving Brooklyn and that tire fire. I think it’s “weird” that he left the Warriors and Steph Curry. Now I’m leaving Brooklyn. Ben Simmons? Kyrie Irving? Is this a property right? A young head coach? .. he’s a superstar, and in the NBA, superstars are constantly making demands and getting their way. And that’s why they’re going to exchange him. Of course, we all know where it’s best to go… This is Golden State. They won before him, won with him, won after him… this is the best place to go.

Durant’s business with the Nets quickly went awry. In many ways, he was the only semblance of consistency within the organization. Both on and off the court.

Now he has requested an exchange from Brooklyn, and his two favorite teams are the Suns and the Heat.

However, returning with the Warriors would again make them the most undefeated team in the NBA.