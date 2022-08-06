Colin Cowherd hilariously reacted to Kim Kardashian’s news

On Friday evening it became known that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of relationship.

FOX Sports radio host Colin Cowher shared on Twitter his thoughts on the Kardashians’ recent breakup.

“Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. I think I’ll close it for the night,” Cowherd tweeted. “This one hurts.”

Cowherd’s tweet immediately went viral, receiving over 9,000 likes in just 12 hours.

Check it out:

This isn’t the first time a cowgirl has reacted sarcastically to celebrity dramas, and frankly, it won’t be the last.

But, to be honest, we can’t blame the Shepherd Boy for making a joke about this situation. Kim Kardashian’s dating story won’t change his life.