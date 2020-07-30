Cole Sprouse why he moved away from social media

Cole Sprouse took a break to take care of his health and this is what he learned. Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has kept him fans up-to-date via social media from the beginning of the quarantine.

During May and June, she also took advantage of this medium to raise him voice and support social causes, but after that, the publications stopped.

Now that Cole is back on Instagram, he explained that he decided to take time away from social media so that his mind could rest. This was announced by publishing a black and white photo taken in the Tulum landscape.

The actor thinks that, throughout this quarantine, being in contact with the networks could become an exhausting activity and, although it was what he himself experienced, he believes that many people could have gone through the same thing.

Likewise, Cole realized that due to the way he grew throughout his life, it is easier for him to develop from an activity schedule and, now that he can start working under a new normality, he feels more comfortable .

Cole Sprouse used this opportunity to motivate his followers to take the time they need and give importance to their physical and mental health, since the effects of this pandemic can affect us without even realizing it.



