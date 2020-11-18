Cole Sprouse thanks all Riverdale fans for the 2020 PCA!

This is the dedication for Cole Sprouse. In his Instagram Story, the “Riverdale” actor thanked his fans for the 2020 PCA he received!

Once again this year, the People’s Choice Awards honored the singers, actors and directors who made their mark on 2020. And Cole Sprouse can be proud of him.

The actor, who plays Jughead Jones on the Netflix series, received an award he shared with his costars. Indeed, this year again, the series won the 2020 Dramatic Series award.

A nice reward for the show which has been a hit for four years now. With the recent health crisis, the filming of Season 4 has been significantly delayed, but your favorite actors are busy in Vancouver to catch up.

With this new distinction, the American actor wished to thank his fans in due form, therefore. And it happens in his Instagram Story, therefore.

COLE SPROUSE THANKS ITS FANS FOR THE PCA ON INSTAGRAM

“Thank you to everyone who voted for us at the last People’s Choice Awards. It’s a lot easier to beat my sleep paralysis when I know you got my back, “Dylan’s brother wrote a few hours ago. A nice message of thanks which will therefore delight fans.

And although one award often hides another, the actor received another award during the evening. Indeed, whoever plays Jughead in Riverdale, won the Male TV Star of 2020, a new award that is added to the others, therefore.

The actor would compete against Dan Levy, Jason Bateman Jesse Williams, Norman Reedus, Sterling K. Brown and Steve Carell. Just that !

Last year, the Riverdale actor won the award for Best Dramatic Actor. As well as that of the TV Star of 2019. He had therefore delivered a speech live, in order to greet Leonardo DiCaprio, from whom he stole the trophy for Best Dramatic Actor, therefore.



