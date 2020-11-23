Cole Sprouse posted photo of Camila Mendes on his return

The popular Riverdale series is preparing for season 5 of the program, for that reason actor Cole Sprouse publishes a photo of his partner announcing his return.

Riverdale season 5 is bringing several theories with it, after a long wait for the coronavirus pandemic.

Since production began on the series, the main actors of the show have been showing their excitement with some photos of themselves on the set.

But the actor Cole Sprouse was the one who surprised with the photo he published on his Instagram account of the actress Camila Mendes, while they were in a car. Check out the photo here.

“And back to work.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGJAxMkJxg6/?utm_source=ig_embed

Fans weren’t hesitant to ask if that photo was from any Riverdale season 5 scene, as they are seen wearing a vintage car and Camila is wearing a bit of an old fashioned outfit.

Cole Sprouse’s publication has achieved more than 4.3 million likes along with thousands of comments congratulating him on the beautiful photo of actress Camila Mendes.



