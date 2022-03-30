Cole Sprouse made a rare comment about how the breakup with Lili Reinhart affected his relationship with girlfriend Henri Fournier

Low level. Cole Sprouse has hinted how his breakup with Lili Reinhart has changed his approach to relationships with current girlfriend Ari Fournier.

The former Disney Channel star, 29, told GQ Hype in an interview published Wednesday, March 30, that his romance with Reinhart, 25, was “as real as possible” before they announced their departure in 2020. under the microscope when they broke up, and Sprouse said it was difficult at times to deal with the “public currency” associated with their breakup.

Sprouse was first linked to Fournier in February 2021 after they were spotted holding hands during a brunch in Vancouver, Canada. However, the couple kept their romance a secret.

“Followers report everything about Ari and me as bullying, and it’s pretty quickly removed,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum said. “Even on the accounts of my other friends, it is deleted.”

In July 2021, the actor from the movie “Five feet apart” ridiculed the ardent fans of “Riverdale”, some of whom do not support his relationship with Fournier. “It’s time to piss off 14-year—olds again,” he captioned a series of Instagram photos with the model.

One social network user replied in the comments: “My heart broke from this photo,” while another wrote: “I’m not okay” along with a heartbroken emoji.

Before moving on to Fournier, the Friends alumni dated Reinhart for three years, confirming the end of their relationship via Instagram in August 2020.

“Lily and I initially broke up in January of this year, and in March decided to break up forever,” Sprouse wrote at the time. “What an incredible experience I got, I will always feel happy and cherish the fact that I had a chance to fall in love. I wish her nothing but great love and happiness in the future. Everything I say about it, everything else you hear doesn’t matter.”

In the same month, the author of “Swimming Lessons” compared her grief to “death” during a candid interview with Refinery29. “It was pretty damn hard, and there’s no way out but to just get through it,” Reinhart said. “I’ve seen a lot of people when it comes to heartache, grief and breakups, and they try to fill that void with sex, cocaine, food, booze, [but] the void still exists. I went down a less well-trodden road and just sorted out my shit. I had to face my own pain face to face.”

The former couple continues to star in the series “Riverdale”, which was recently renewed by the CW for the 7th season. Earlier this month Reinhart and Camila Mendes joked about their stories with their colleagues. (27-year-old Mendes previously dated Charles Melton from 2018 to 2019, and in 2021 she was noticed again in a cozy atmosphere.)

“We’re trying to figure out how to meet people we don’t work with,” the couple wrote in a clip posted via their joint TikTok account, adding in the caption: “#readingrainbow ❤️ #learninglessons #growing.”