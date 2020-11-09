Cole Sprouse: his ex Lili Reinhart gives in to the coat trend!

The beautiful Lili Reinhart was seen very stylish in the streets of Vancouver! She put on a beautiful red coat to walk her dog Milo!

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart once again showed how stylish she is! In the streets of Vancouver, she wore a red maxi-coat!

Right now, the actress is living her best life! Indeed, after his depression, it seems that everything is better!

Although she is no longer with Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart is very happy to be back on the set of the Netflix series! Eh yes ! She finds her adored girlfriends!

So for Halloween, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and the beautiful Lili have decided to dress up as Totally Spies! Indeed, with their different hair colors the stars perfectly embody the characters!

However, during this evening, Lili Reinhart had to find her ex … He too was present for this party reserved for the Riverdale clan!

We hope it won’t have been too complicated for them …

LILI REINHART SUCCOMBES IN THE FASHION OF THE MAXI-COAT

This weekend, in the streets of Vancouver, the beautiful blonde walked her dog. A great occasion for the paparazzi who followed her all the way!

We were therefore able to admire his look! Always very classy Lili Reinhart!

So she was wearing mom jeans, a nice white top and a pair of black ankle boots. Until then, the most classic!

Yet the beauty has a sense of fashion and style! Thus, she embellished her outfit with a beautiful red coat and a leopard mask!

Lili Reinhart was therefore quite recognizable in the city although she put on a mask and big glasses! We fully validate his style, and you?



