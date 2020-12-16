Cole Sprouse fully supports his brother Dylan’s project!

Cole Sprouse Worships & Strengthens Twin Brother Dylan & Girlfriend Barbara Palvin! The couple must be happy for his support!

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse has given his twin brother strength again! Indeed, Dylan and his darling, Barbara Palvin, are successful with their project.

The two stars of The Palace Life of Zack and Cody are still so close … At the same time, the two men are twins!

So, in their lives, each one supports each other! Indeed, when the handsome Cole Sprouse began to star in Riverdale, Dylan jumped for joy!

The latter is very proud of his brother’s career! We understand it!

On the personal side, Cole Sprouse and Dylan are also very close! Indeed, when the star of Riverdale was dating the beautiful Lili Reinhart, Barbara Palvin’s sweetheart was very close to her!

And just as Dylan’s lover has a special place in her brother’s heart! We love their relationship… don’t you?

COLE SPROUSE FULLY SUPPORTS HIS BROTHER DYLAN!

Since August, fans of Dylan and Barbara Palvin have discovered their awesome project! The couple decided to do some sort of Instagram reality show!

So, every week, on the model’s account, videos of their lives come out! Very cool !

This project is a hit like never before! Indeed several thousand, even millions, of fans watch the videos!

And among them is their biggest fan! This is Cole Sprouse who never hesitates to promote them as a story on Instagram!

They must be super happy to see the star so involved with them… Adorable of her!

In the meantime, fans of the famous Cole Sprouse want to see him on screen! They can’t wait for the new episodes of Riverdale!



