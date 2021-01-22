Cole Sprouse fell in love with Jennifer Aniston on Friends!

Cole Sprouse talks about his difficulties working with the sublime Jennifer Aniston in Friends because of his beguin for her …

Cole Sprouse is confiding in us today! He explains how his huge crush on Jennifer Aniston had made it “quite difficult” to work with her in Friends.

Shock on the web! Today Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse admitted he had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston! Although he was only a child, it made it “quite difficult to work in front of her” on the set of Friends.

Remember the little blond who played Ross Geller’s son (David Schwimmer)… And yes, it was him!

Cole Sprouse was only eight years old when he joined the cast! In a recent interview on the Drew Barrymore Show, he then revealed how he fell in love with the pretty blonde and how his crush affected him on the set …

COLE SPROUSE TOTALLY LOVED JENNIFER ANISTON IN THE FRIENDS SERIES

In his recent interview, Cole Sprouse says, “I was a kid. I stuttered a lot and forgot all my lines. ”

Fans are in shock at the news and unsuspecting it! Yet the entire Friends team knew he had a crush on the star!

In fact, Cole Sprouse admits he was “a little teased by the team because they saw him. He explains with a laugh, “I would forget everything and watch her. But then the whole world had a crush on Jennifer Aniston. ”

After three seasons in a row on Friends, the actor left the show! Ross suddenly lost custody of his son due to being an “unreliable father.”

After a fan asks him on Twitter what he thinks about his “killed character,” Cole says he’s not too shocked about it: “Critics would agree that Ross was never really the one. most present father, ”he writes.