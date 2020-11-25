Cole Sprouse earns this amount of money for each episode

The production of Riverdale season 5 seems to go smoothly for its soon premiere, but how much money do the actors of the series make with this new season?

Actor Cole Mitchell Sprouse, gained his popularity with his role in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody series, playing Cody Martin, from 2005 to 2011.

But another role for which his popularity increased much more was as Jughead Jones on the Riverdale series, but how much money does the actor make for each episode of the show?

According to a report by popular Variety magazine in 2018, it suggested that actors’ salaries vary depending on their popularity and role, as well as the type of company. For example, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, are platforms with much more money than the television station where Riverdale is broadcast for free, The CW.

The estimated price that the main actors of the Riverdale series, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes earned in 2018, was approximately $ 40,000 per episode.

But now, with the increased popularity of the Riverdale series, the numbers could be much higher, especially for Cole Sprouse, hovering around $ 100,000 to $ 150.00.



