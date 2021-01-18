Cole Sprouse Classes For The Riverdale Season 5 Prom!

Cole Sprouse is about to do his first prom with his date in season 5 of RIverale! Fans of the Riverdale series have been looking forward to this! In a few weeks, Cole Sprouse is getting ready to go to his first prom.

The CW channel unveiled on social networks a new unpublished extract from the series Riverdale. This new extract teases the prom which announces the resumption of the successful show.

On the images, we see the pretty Betty Cooper, played by Lili Reinhart, as well as Jughead, played by Cole Sprouse. The two lovebirds are put on their 31.

This very popular evening therefore puts an end to the high school years of the two protagonists. Betty Coope is very moved on the excerpt released on social media.

And his date is not to be outdone. Very modest about his feelings, Jughead does not hesitate to compliment his date, in the face of the astonished eyes of his family.

COLE SPROUSE, VERY CLASS FOR HIS PROMOTIONAL

A few months ago, the CW channel made revelations about season 5 of the series Riverdale. The filming of the series was enormously delayed, following the Covid-19.

The first episode of season 5 will air on January 21. At this time, Netflix has not given details about its broadcast on its platform.

Season 5 of Riverdale will be one of all the changes. Indeed, Archie, played by KJ Apa will therefore fight to impress the commander of the visiting Naval Academy.

For her part, the young Cheryl who is also preparing for the prom, will come across the secret that Toni has been hiding from her during all this time… Here is what announces a mess of twists and turns.

In the fourth episode of season 5 of Riverdale, we will find Jughead, Betty and the other characters seven years later. Rumors have circulated that the pair formed by Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart on the show is going to be shattered. That promises!