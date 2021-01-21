Cole Sprouse celebrates Skeet Ulrich’s birthday!

In Story on his Instagram account, Cole Sprouse shared a photo where he gave a very nice wink to a Riverdale co-star!

After months and months of waiting, Netflix has finally released the very first episode of Season 5 Riverdale to the delight of fans. The latter were finally able to find Cole Sprouse and his co-stars.

As a reminder, the 1st episodes of Riverdale season 5 with Cole Sprouse were shot a while ago. It was with these episodes that Season 4 was to end. However, because of the Covid, plans have changed.

So fans reunited with Cole Sprouse and his friends at the high school ball. As always, this new season of Riverdale promises a lot of storylines, twists and turns, but also love stories.

On social networks, several actors have also promoted this 1st episode on social networks. This is the case of Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes or even Madelaine Petsch.

COLE SPROUSE PUT SKEET ULRICH FORWARD TO CELEBRATE HIS BIRTHDAY

In contrast, Cole Sprouse hasn’t made any social media announcements about the Riverdale sequel. He still gave a nice nod to a Story co-star from his Instagram account.

Indeed, the actor has shared a new photo. He spotlighted Skeet Ulrich aka FP Jones in the series. Cole Sprouse unveiled a very nice black and white photo of his dad from Riverdale.

The young man appeared with a very pretty look. Wearing a black sweater, he also opted for a black scarf and a leather jacket. To complete his loo, Skeet Ulrich also chose a beanie.

There is good reason why Cole Sprouse highlighted it. Indeed, it’s his birthday. Whoever plays Jughead then confided: “And a big happy birthday to the one and only Skeet Ulrich. I miss you my brother “.