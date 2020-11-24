Cole Sprouse can be easily compared to Jimmy Neutron!

In a recent Story posted on Instagram, Cole Sprouse stepped into the shoes of the cartoon character, Jimmy Neutron!

He’s a model like any other… A few hours ago, Cole Sprouse went viral with a photo of himself comparing himself to genius Jimmy Neutron.

The cartoon in question was very popular in France and the United States in the early 2000s on the Nickelodeon channel. In the latter, the main character is a genius who is never short of ideas and who presents his comrades with science projects that systematically turn into drama.

What characterizes him above all is his recognizable haircut, which forms a huge brown crest. Cole Sprouse therefore decided to pay tribute to him on social networks.

In his last Story shared on Instagram, Dylan Sprouse’s brother therefore had the idea of ​​reproducing the same hairstyle as the cartoon character.

COLE SPROUSE IMITATES JIMMY NEUTRON IN HIS INSTAGRAM STORY

The young man therefore shared with his millions of followers, the result of this haircut. She is out of the ordinary. And the least we can say is that the resemblance is striking.

Same hairstyle, same top-of-the-class outfit, same pout… There is no denying it, the American actor thus perfectly respected the dress code of the genius.

And since one Story hides another, the Riverdale actor was very keen to introduce his dad. “This is Papa Neutron,” he wrote in another Instagram Story.

The cliché in question is none other than the actor’s daddy. The latter proudly wears the same haircut as his son …

Cole Sprouse did not say more about why he adopted this new haircut. The least that can be said is that the latter may well not go unnoticed.



