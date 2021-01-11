Cole Sprouse: arrested during Black Lives Matter

The famous Cole Sprouse talks about his arrest by the police, during a demonstration against racism: “Black Lives Matter”.

Cole Sprouse is a committed actor. He would have participated in the “Black Lives Matter” demonstration and it would have ended badly.

You’ve probably known Cole Sprouse since the Disney era of the 2000s. So he starred in “The Palace Life of Zack and Cody” and then “The Cruise Life of Zack and Cody”. The young man later became a judge on The CW.

But if we’re talking about Cole Sprouse today, it’s for a whole different reason. Thus, in June 2020, the latter confided that he had been arrested by the police. This follows the “Black Lives Matter” protest in Santa Monica, California.

HIS ARREST

“A group of peaceful protesters, including myself, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica. So before the ravenous horde of media sensationalism decides to turn it around me, it is clear that we need to talk about the circumstances: Black Lives Matter. Peace, riots, looting, are an absolutely legitimate form of protest. The media are inherently only going to show the most sensational, which only proves a long-standing racist agenda. Cole Sprouse exclaimed on social media.

Before adding, “I was arrested when I was in solidarity, like a lot of the final vanguard in Santa Monica. We were given the opportunity to leave. And we were told that if we didn’t back down, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police blocking our way. And at that point, they started to tie us up. It must be said that as a straight white male, and as a public figure, the institutional consequences of my detention are nothing compared to others in the movement. This is not a story about me. And I hope the media won’t. “.

COLE SPROUSE CALLS FOR SOLIDARITY!

In the aftermath, Cole Sprouse was keen to explain why now is the time to stand with the protesters as an ally.

“This is a time to stand close to others as the situation escalates, provide insightful support, protest and do the right thing … Now is a time to reflect on what it means to be an ally. I hope others in my place will as well. I have noticed that there are cameras rolling in police cars for the duration of our detention, I hope that helps. “, Said the actor.

The young man ended by sharing a link to allow his fans to donate. We hope his testimony will have the desired effect!