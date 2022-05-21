Cole and Dylan Sprouse through the years: from “Big Daddy” to “The Suite of Zack and Cody’s Life” and beyond

Twining! Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse have charmed the public since childhood and are not going to stop anytime soon.

The brothers of Italian origin have been acting in films since the early 90s, earning a big breakthrough in the 1999 film Big Daddy. While they were each in the movie, they shared the role of Julian.

Only in the series “The Life of Zack and Cody” on the Disney channel, Dylan and Cole began to separate and play different roles. The duo became a superstar for the role of twin brothers Zack and Cody from 2005 to 2008.

The success of the show did not go unnoticed by the actors, and Dylan later attributed much of his personal and Cole’s growth to the series.

“Then a lot of difficult things happened in our lives, and this show, in a sense, saved us. 1000 years of gratitude to all involved,” Dylan wrote on Instagram in March 2020 at the celebration of the 15th anniversary of the show.

The “My Fake Boyfriend” actor, who was only 11 years old when the series began, added: “I love you all and am glad that this show can still cause families the nostalgia they once felt when watching it. I will keep these memories forever.”

Cole, for his part, echoed his brother’s opinion of the Disney show in May 2021, admitting that it’s his not-so-guilty pleasure when he drinks.

“When I’m drunk or feeling very narcissistic, yes [I put it on],” he said at the time in an episode of Vogue’s “73 Questions.” “I really don’t like watching everything I do. So I try to stay away from it.”

The Riverdale star added: “I know it sounds silly, [but] I still really love The Suite Life.” He remembered: “When I graduated from high school, the film crew arranged a big graduation. I was crying on the screen.”

The siblings, who took a break from Hollywood to go to college, haven’t reunited for a project since their Disney Channel days. Dylan, however, does not rule out returning to the screen with Cole.

“Movies about twins are never good! I think it’s just a universal truth that the universe has given us, and so if we can find what we need, then yes.”

Scroll down to relive the ups and downs of the Sprouse twins over the years:

SOAP Opera Start

Both twins began their acting careers playing Patrick Kelly in the TV series Grace Under Fire from 1993 to 1998. They were not even two years old when they first appeared in front of the camera.

Comedic breakthrough

Dylan and Cole debuted on the big screen in the movie “Big Daddy” in 1999. They shared the role of Julian “Frankenstein” McGrath in the Adam Sandler comedy.

Solo start

Most of the couple’s first performances were together, but in 2000 Cole began playing Ben Geller in Friends alone. He had a recurring role as Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) until 2002.

Disney Channel Superstars

The duo became famous in 2005 after the premiere of the movie “The Life of Zack and Cody” on the Disney channel. Dylan and Cole played twins Zack and Cody, respectively, who lived at the Tipton Hotel and played pranks with other guests and residents of the hotel. The series ended in 2008 after three seasons.

Deluxe Life

From 2008 to 2011, the siblings titled the series “Life on Deck” on the Disney channel. They reprised their roles as Zack and Cody Martin when the twins moved from the Tipton Hotel to the Tipton cruise ship.

New York University or bust

The couple took a break from acting to attend college from 2011 to 2015. Cole graduated from New York University’s Gallatin School of Individual Studies with a degree in archaeology. Dylan, for his part, focused on video game design before heading out with his brother in May 2015. Both men graduated with honors.

Camera

While studying at NYU, Cole began experimenting with photography, sharing some of his work on social media. Since then, he has launched a professional website and shot magazine spreads, landscapes and moments from his personal life. In 2017, he photographed Kendall Jenner for The Sunday Times, Sophie Turner for W magazine and Sam Smith for L’Uomo Vogue.

Meet Jughead Jones

Cole returned to television in 2017, landing the role of Jughead Jones on the CW series Riverdale. The premiere of the seventh and final season of the series will take place in 2023.

Dylan returns to Hollywood

While Cole returned to television, Dylan returned to the entertainment industry with the 2017 film Fired. He then played the lead role in the 2018 film Banana Split.

Master Brewer

In 2018, Dylan opened the All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, after experimenting with brewing in college. By 2020, the company was distributing products in Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and New York. A year later, mead became available in some places in Hungary.