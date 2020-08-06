Cole and Dylan Sprouse celebrate their 28th birthday with …

Cole and Dylan had a blast during their 28th birthday celebration. The fan-favorite twins had a special day yesterday, as they both celebrated their birthdays.

Both rose to fame with the “Disney Channel series“ Twins in Action ”, since then, each has followed their acting path separately, but supporting each other.

Being twins would mean that they never separate, but on the contrary, the Sprouse brothers have been successful alone and although they live independently, they did not miss the opportunity to dedicate a congratulation on social networks, each in their own way.

Through their Instagram account, Dylan and Cole congratulated each other. Cole decided to share a photo of when they were children and seemed to lead a Rock band, the message he wrote to his brother ensures that since they were little they have explored the industry of fame.

He also joked about Dylan and his lack of confidence unlike him, but assured him that he is learning. LOL For his part, Dylan published a photo of his birthday cake where two squirrels appear with the faces of the twins.

The actor added 2 elderly emojis, since they are already close to 30. I also explain that they always say the same words with just a few seconds of difference. Even though their personalities are different, they both share that connection that only twins have.

With 28 years, Cole has had great success with “Riverdale” and movies like “2 meters from you”, meanwhile, Dylan is about to release the sequel to “After”, movies based on the literary saga of the same name.



