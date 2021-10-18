Coldplay Releases ‘My Universe’ Remix Version By BTS Suga

Coldplay has released the song ‘My Universe‘ in a remix version.

As scheduled, the lyric video for the remix version of the song ‘My Universe‘ was officially released on Tuesday (19/10) at 00.00 KST.

In this version we will listen to the song ‘My Universe‘ which has been re-arranged by one of the BTS personnel, Suga.

Different from the original version, in this version we can listen to the song ‘My Universe‘ which is accompanied by moombahton and tropical house music.

‘My Universe‘ itself is a collaboration song released by Coldplay and BTS on September 30, 2021.

Without waiting any longer, check out Suga’s version of the song ‘My Universe‘ below!