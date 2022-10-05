Coldplay canceled concerts in Brazil after Chris Martin fell ill with a serious lung infection

Coldplay announced that they are postponing several concerts in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during their “Music of the Spheres” world tour due to a “serious lung infection” contracted by lead singer Chris Martin.

In a statement posted on the band’s website, Instagram and Twitter accounts, Coldplay expressed “deep regret” and said that the concerts would be postponed to early 2023. According to the statement, the doctors ordered Martin to rest for three weeks. The band is working as fast as possible to get new dates on the tour calendar, and they have promised fans that they will provide additional information in the next few days.

Additional information about the disease has not been received at the moment. The band apologized for any inconvenience and disappointment this announcement may have caused and acknowledged that the band should put Martin’s health first. The band thanked the fans for their love and support and asked them to accept their most sincere apologies.

Coldplay is optimistic that Martin will return and perform in good health after a doctor-appointed break in treatment.

The band also hopes to resume the tour as soon as possible. According to reports, more than 5.4 million tickets were sold for the stunning Spheres tour, and in July the band earned more than $ 60 million at concerts this month alone. In the previous month, Coldplay earned $1 billion in gross revenue from total career tour sales – the 11th band to reach this figure in terms of tour revenue.

Those who currently have tickets for cancelled tours should keep them, the group said in a statement, as they will be accepted for rescheduled dates. All refunds will be taken into account. Initially, the shows were scheduled for certain dates from October 11 to 12 in Rio de Janeiro and from October 15 to 22 in Sao Paulo. The performances, spanning ten concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, are still scheduled for October 25 and will last until November 8. The band still hopes that they will be able to play this day and the next.

In September 2022, Coldplay announced that they would broadcast the tour to the big screens in thousands of cinemas in more than 70 countries through a global broadcast of the concert in Buenos Aires on October 28 and 29.

Last month, Martin revealed that the band was close to ending the tour due to a “big financial crisis.” He described it as the first time the band was unable to tour due to “money issues”. However, Coldplay received help from unnamed parties, made some changes and were ready to continue the tour in the coming weeks until the most recent cancellation announcement.