Cold War takes more space on next generation consoles

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War size appears more on new generation consoles. Especially in terms of visual quality, the game looks good on new generation consoles and one of the biggest reasons for these dimensions is the high quality of the coating.

Cold War size at least 130 GB on next generation consoles

Activision explained how much free space each console requires to boot Cold War. Especially Call of Duties, developed with the new game engine, take up a lot of space on our discs. Every update that comes to the game is almost the size of a normal game.

While the size of Cold War is around 90 GB in old generation consoles, this size is over 130 GB in new generation consoles. The area covered by the game on old and new generation consoles is as follows:

PlayStation 4: 95 GB

PlayStation 5: 133 GB

Xbox One: 93 GB

Xbox Series X | S: 136GB

Fortunately, the developer company offers console owners more storage options. They can choose to remove the Single Player or Zombie mode in the game. Players who only want to play the Multiplayer mode can save space by downloading 35 GB.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13 for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S will debut for PS4 and PS5.



