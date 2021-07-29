Cold front brings snow to cities in Rio Grande do Sul

Cold front: This Wednesday night (28), the scenery of the cities of Rio Grande do Sul changed completely with the arrival of the cold front, which brought temperatures below 10ºC and snow! The polar mass that reaches the region should remain until August 1st.

According to residents’ reports, snowflakes began to fall during the afternoon and within a few hours it was possible to see cars, streets and houses covered by snow. The municipalities Canela, Gramado, São Francisco de Paula, Arvorezinha and Caxias do Sul were the most affected.

As reported by the Climatempo website, the cities with the highest snowfall had a minimum of -2°C and a maximum of 9°C, they are Canela, Gramado, Arvorezinha and São Francisco de Paula. Caxias do Sul had a milder cold with a minimum of 0°C and a maximum of 9°C. The polar wave still promises a thermal sensation of up to -25°C in regions of higher altitude until the end of its passage.