Cointral shakes hands with the global peer-to-peer Paxful

Paxful, the global peer-to-peer cryptocurrency trading platform known for its popularity in the cryptocurrency market for its payment methods, cooperates with Cointral, which owns the cryptocurrency platform and cash points. With this cooperation, users will be able to make their crypto money purchases via Cointral with the assurance of Paxful.

A recent survey showed that Turkish ownership of cryptocurrencies is higher than the rest of the world. Following the recent devaluation of the Turkish lira, the government decided to focus on blockchain adoption as part of its economic roadmap, including a proposal to design a Central bank digital currency based on Blockchain technology. Because Turkey is a growing need to see digital currency, especially on lucrative enthusiasm to embrace the country’s crypto crypto currency markets as Paxful.

Paxful, co-founder and CEO Ray Youssef, on the topic “Turkey in the last few months we have seen a steady growth and we have to put more effort would be appropriate for the market. We are excited to partner with Cointral to provide an easy transition from fiat to cryptocurrency and to offer the user base a variety of payment methods to buy crypto. ” says.

Paxful is a platform that allows users to buy and sell Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with more than 300 payment options. Paxful, which enables more than 4.5 million users to connect, provides users with safe and secure transactions. Cointral, in addition to the crypto-currency trading, OTC for high volume transactions, which is a first in Turkey P2P offers a wide range of services with features such as quick swap and cash purchases.

After users sign up for Cointral, they will be able to buy Bitcoins on Paxful by selecting Paxful on the purchase page.

About Paxful

Paxful is a marketplace that takes human power to transfer money with anyone, anytime and anywhere. Its mission is to empower the four billion forgotten unbanked and insufficient bank support around the world to control their money using peer-to-peer transactions. Founded in 2015, the company has more than 4.5 million users worldwide where you can instantly buy and sell Bitcoin (BTC) and Tether (USDT) using more than 300 different payment methods.

As part of its mission, Paxful launched # BuiltWithBitcoin, a social benefit initiative to build 100 schools that are fully Bitcoin-funded in all emerging markets. Paxful was co-founded in 2015 by CEO Ray Youssef and CPO Artur Schaback.

About Cointral

In the Grand Bazaar in 2018. Turkey’s Cointral started its first crypto money branch activating activity, except crypto purchase and sale of currency users of OTC that do a high volume of transactions, P2P Cash, credit cards and a comprehensive service to its users with services such as quick swap offers.

Users who are members of Cointral can earn 25% reference income for each transaction made by inviting their friends with the reference code.

Cointral is making a successful way to integrate cryptocurrencies into daily life by enabling the sale of Gold and Real Estate with crypto money.



