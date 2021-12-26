CoinMarketCap Announced: Investors Are Watching These 4 Altcoins!

Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum and Cardano emerged as the most watched cryptos of 2021. The dog-based meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been very popular for most of this year. As the year draws to a close, CoinMarketCap drew attention to its huge popularity, noting that the popular altcoin project SHIB is the most watched cryptocurrency by platform users. Details are on Kriptokoin.com.

Most watched altcoin projects

CoinMarketCap highlighted that while Shiba Inu is the 13th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, it is the top cryptocurrency of the year as users searched the platform more than 188 million times. SHIB has been closely followed by market leader Bitcoin, which has had more than 145 million hits on the site. As expected, the leading dog-themed meme coin Dogecoin topped the list alongside Cardano and Ethereum. They were watched over 107 million, 86 million and 81 million respectively.

SHIB’s dominance is not unexpected as the meme coin has seen a significant increase in discussions on social media. SHIB’s mentions in Twitter and Reddit discussions saw an increase of nearly 16,000%. Despite its immense popularity, the price of SHIB has been fluctuating recently. SHIB is currently trading at around $0.000037, down 3.06% on the day according to data from CoinMarketCap, a massive 57.5% drop from the all-time high of $0.000087 reached in October. The price has seen a sharp increase throughout the week after massive purchases from Ethereum whales. A single whale spent over $136 million to acquire 4 trillion SHIB tokens. The festive season also sees other cryptocurrencies showing impressive performances. Yesterday, market leader Bitcoin crossed the $51,500 price level for the first time since early December. One of the clear performers in the market was Dogecoin, which is up 3.41% on the day and is currently trading at $0.18.