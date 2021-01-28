Coinbase will enter the exchange directly

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, announced that it is proposing a direct listing route to go public.

Unlike the traditional public offering, only existing stocks can be offered for sale in the direct listing method, and companies cannot obtain capital by launching new shares. Important companies such as Spotify and Slack were previously listed using this method.

Coinbase first revealed its plans to go public last December. The exchange had submitted an S-1 form, an SEC document that companies planning to go public use to register their stocks with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

After listing Coinbase stocks on the stock exchange, one of the most curious issues is what the valuation will be. Estimates range from $ 25 to $ 70 billion.

Meanwhile, Coinbase has more than 35 million verified users worldwide, according to the latest figures it announced. The total value of the assets held by the stock exchange is over 90 billion dollars.