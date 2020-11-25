Coinbase terminates leveraged transactions

The crypto currency exchange Coinbase has decided to terminate the leveraged transactions that it launched in February due to CFTC regulations.

The San Francisco-based exchange announced today that it will prevent customers from trading new margin trades starting Thursday at 01:00 UTC. The exchange will also cancel open limit orders.

The company will completely end margin trading next month when the current positions are matured. Margin trading refers to a method of trading assets using credit. This method enables users to leverage positions by reaching larger amounts of capital. Thus, users can make huge profits as a result of successful transactions.

The exchange had launched margin trading in February and customers could trade with 3x leverage. Coinbase Pro allowed leveraged transactions in 2017, when it was operating under the name GDAX, but it suspended this feature after a sudden drop in the price of Ether from $ 300 to 10 cents.



