Coinbase Stops Ripple (XRP) Transactions

With the cessation of XRP sales, question marks began to appear in the minds of users who own this crypto currency. Coinbase stated that XRP trading will be stopped, but users will be able to withdraw funds from their XRP wallets.

Coinbase, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, stated that XRP sales will be stopped on January 19, 2021, with a statement made on Twitter. Stating that the lawsuit was effective in this decision, the company stated that XRP will continue to be displayed on Coinbase Wallet and Coinbase Custody platforms.

Coinbase made the following statements in a statement on Twitter; “Considering the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s attitude towards Ripple, it was decided to suspend all XRP transactions on January 19, 2021, at 10:00. Even if trades are stopped, users will still be able to access XRP funds. XRP will continue to be supported on Coinbase Custody and Coinbase Wallet platforms. Legal developments regarding Ripple will be followed and these developments will be shared with users. “



