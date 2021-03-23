Coinbase Pro Lists ANKR, CRV and SROTJ

Coinbase announced that the trio of ANKR, Curve DAO Token (CRV) and Storj (STORJ) will be added to Coinbase Pro. ANKR, CRV and STORJ prices went up after the announcement made by Coinbase.

As of today, Coinbase Pro users can send ANKR, CRV and STORJ to their accounts on the exchange. Coinbase announced that if the required liquidity conditions are met, the buy / sell transactions will begin on March 26.

Prices went up

Curve DAO Token (CRV) price rose by 19.8% within 24 hours, according to CoinGecko data. The price of the STORAGE increased by almost 80% to $ 1.75. ANKR is valued 40% and is trading at $ 0.104175.

In case of start of purchase / sale transactions, investors can trade with ANKR / USD, ANKR / BTC, ANKR / BTC, ANKR / GBTC, CRV / USD, CRV / BTC, CRV / EUR, CRV / GBTC, STORJ / USD and STORJ / BTC parities. they will be able to.