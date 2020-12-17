Coinbase Pro Announces It Lists The Graph

Coinbase Pro, the corporate platform of Coinbase, one of the largest crypto money exchanges in the world, made a new listing. The Graph (GRT), which recently completed its public sale, was listed on Coinbase Pro the day its mainnet launched. So how did The Graph get listed on Coinbase Pro before it literally entered the market?

GRT enters Coinbase Pro

The Graph, which earned $ 12 million with the last token sale in October, was launched as a DeFi project. In fact, this DeFi application aims to use many applications based on both DeFi and Web3 ecosystem in the same ecosystem. The Graph aims to index the data of Ethereum-based blockchain networks, just as Google indexes web-based information. Ethereum and Filecoin are among the networks indexed by The Graph. Anyone will be able to create and publish an open API on The Graph network and all data will be collected on the blockchain.

After the Coinbase Pro listing, there was a significant increase in the price of the DeFi project. It is seen that the GRT / USDC trading pair is 400% above the initial selling price as of press hour. In the statement made by Coinbase Pro, it was stated that GRT can be sent to Coinbase Pro accounts as of December 17. Trading transactions will be started again today if sufficient liquidity is provided. Coinbase Pro, which is only open to sending money at the moment, can cause more changes in the GRT price by providing sufficient liquidity.

Coinbase Pro effect can be seen soon

Cryptocurrencies recently listed by Coinbase and Coinbase Pro have been seen to have gained between 30% and 70%. Although the GRT price cannot be tracked on CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko at the moment, it is possible to access this information via Uniswap. In addition, the start of trading transactions in Coinbase Pro will be important for price tracking.

Nowadays, when the Bitcoin price broke the all-time record and rises without stopping, it seems normal for altcoins such as GRT to count in place, albeit a little. In the bull run in 2017, BTC first rose and then altcoins moved when it entered the period of consolidation.



