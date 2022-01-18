Coinbase Partners With Mastercard: Development Concerning NFT Marketplace

Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has partnered with payments giant Mastercard to simplify the purchase of NFTs. With the rise of the NFT industry, crypto companies are accelerating their efforts to be included in the race.

Coinbase and Mastercard Collaboration

In an official blog post today, Coinbase plans to use a similar strategy to the cryptocurrency exchange, making it easier for new participants to join the growing NFT market. In the wake of the rise of the NFT industry in recent months, Coinbase has found that buying digital collectibles is still a complex experience for many users.

Following this situation, Coinbase formed a partnership with Mastercard. Both companies will classify NFTs as digital products to allow users to purchase such collections with ease. On the other hand, Coinbase has recently launched an NFT marketplace called Voinbase NFT. The platform allows users to create, buy, sell, display and discover digital collections.

Cryptocurrency exchanges continue to improve their NFT platforms. In addition to Coinbase, Binance accelerated its work on the NFT field.

NFT Purchase with Mastercard Cards

By partnering with Mastercard, Coinbase aims to create new ways for users to pay for NFTs using Mastercard cards in the future. The explanation of the giant cryptocurrency exchange officials was as follows: “Thanks to our work with Mastercard, we will be able to provide a better user experience in Coinbase NFT. We will focus on finding ways to bring this opportunity to the wider ecosystem through Mastercard’s global network.”