Coinbase Lists and Price Jumps: What Is Shping Coin (SHPING)?

An altcoin that rewards consumers for interacting with their favorite brands is listed by top US crypto exchange Coinbase. After this surprise listing, the price of the cryptocurrency rose sharply. So what is Shping Coin (SHPING)? As Kriptokoin.com, we have compiled the details for you, let’s examine the subject together…

Coinbase is listing a new altcoin: Shping Coin (SHPING)!

In a tweet, Coinbase said that Shping Coin (SHPING) will begin trading on Coinbase Pro once the appropriate liquidity conditions are met. SHPING is an Ethereum token that powers the Shping App, which allows shoppers to earn rewards by comparing prices, scanning barcodes, watching videos and writing product reviews.

News of the Coinbase listing sent SHPING from $0.015 to $0.068 in just a few hours. This marks an astonishing 353% increase. Shping Coin then corrected sharply before climbing to the all-time high of $0.102. However, SHPING has fallen strongly once again since then, changing hands at $0.035 at the time of writing.

What is Shping Coin (SHPING)?

What is Shping Coin (SHPING)? Let’s look for an answer together. Shping can be defined as an innovative shopper/marketing ecosystem that offers participating brands and organizations the opportunity to reward shoppers who use the Shping app with a token called “Shping Coin”. In addition to rewards and savings for shoppers, the project’s website states that brands will also benefit from its services. The site has the following explanation on the subject:

Build a brand audience that you can easily re-engage with at any time through multiple channels. Get detailed insights into your customer profile for use across all marketing channels.

Shping already has several brand partnerships, including Vegemite, Gaia Skin and Body, and Heinz Baby Basics. Coinbase says the altcoin will be tradable paired with USD and Tether (USDT).

What are the purpose and details of the project?

The Shping app uses its own cryptocurrency, Shping Coin, to help brands reward consumers for their engagement and loyalty. It all starts by scanning a barcode, and then the user can be rewarded for watching videos, writing product reviews, connecting with brands, and scanning purchase receipts. Coin can also be traded through exchanges and you can cash out your Shping Coin earnings via the mobile app.