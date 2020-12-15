Coinbase Lists 3 Cryptocurrencies Today

Crypto money exchange Coinbase announced three new coins for its users with the announcement. The three cryptocurrencies to be listed on Coinbase Pro have been announced as Aave (AAVE), Bancor (BNT) and Synthetix Network Token (SNX). The fact that all three coins to be listed by the exchange at the request of its users belong to DeFi platforms was interpreted as another arm of Coinbase’s support for decentralized finance. Well, after the listing announcement, did the bullish wave called “Coinbase effect” affect the prices of these cryptocurrencies?

Coinbase, one of the most famous crypto money exchanges, announced that it will list three cryptocurrencies with its blog post. Coinbase users will now be able to trade Aave (AAVE), Bancor (BNT) and Synthetix Network Token (SNX) through the exchange channel. With this announcement of Coinbase, one of the leading Bitcoin and crypto money exchanges in the United States, there was a dynamism in AAVE, BNT and SNX prices to be listed. In October, Coinbase announced support for Aave, which it decided to list, as part of Coinbase Custody.

AAVE, BNT and SNX Are Listed Today On Coinbase Pro

According to the statement published by Coinbase, Aave (AAVE), Bancor (BNT) and Synthetix Network Token (SNX) will be eligible for transactions in all regions supported by Coinbase except New York Eyelati. Exchange users started deposit transactions for these three cryptocurrencies as of yesterday. Coinbase plans to open the related pairs of AAVE, BNT and SNX today, provided that the liquidity conditions are met.

After enough AAVE, BNT, SNX supply is stored on the platform, users will be able to trade on the following parities:

AAVE / USD, AAVE / BTC, AAVE / EUR, AAVE / GBP

BNT / USD, BNT / BTC, BNT / EUR, BNT / GBP

SNX / USD, SNX / BTC, SNX / EUR, SNX / GBP

What is Aave (AAVE) and how is its price affected?

AAVE, an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency, is the native cryptocurrency of the Aave platform, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides services such as yield farming to its users.

Although the Aave price is still negative in the last week, it has increased by 5.3% in the last 24 hours with the effect of the Coinbase announcement. Aave is currently priced just under $ 86. The daily trade volume for AAVE, whose market value exceeds $ 1 billion, shows $ 375.5 million.

What is Bancor (BNT) and how is its price affected?

Bancor protocol is an on-chain liquidity protocol that can be implemented on any blockchain. Bancor (BNT) is the protocol’s Ethereum-based token.

Currently trading at $ 1.38, BNT has increased by over 30% in the past 24 hours. BNT’s trade volume, which is 104th with a value of 113 million dollars in the ranking made according to market value, is approximately 71 million dollars.

What is Synthetix Network Token (SNX) and how is its price affected?

The Synthetix platform supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies and commodities using Mintr, a decentralized application for its users. SNX coin is the local crypto currency of the platform.

The SNX price has increased by 11.7% in the last 24 hours to $ 5.29. SNX, which is among the top 50 in terms of market value with a market value of approximately $ 731 million, sees $ 98.4 million in terms of daily trade volume.



