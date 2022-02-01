Coinbase Lists 2 Altcoins: Prices Fly With The News!

Coinbase announced that it has listed two altcoins from the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. After this news of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the USA, both the price of SOL and the value of listed altcoins increased.

Coinbase blew these altcoins with the news of the listing

The crypto exchange said on Monday it will list ORCA and FIDA, the tokens of Solana-based decentralized exchanges Orca and Bonfida. This marks the first time non-Ethereum assets are listed on the exchange. It had previously only listed native holdings of Ethereum (ETH), Avalanche (AVAX), and Solana (SOL). After the listing, the Solana price rose from $90 to $108.

Solana, keeping up with the market decline that started in the past days, fell to $ 80. It is also worth noting that SOL failed to break the $100 level throughout January. Another catalyst supporting the price action was an investment announcement in Solana’s most used and known Blockchain wallet, Phantom. On Monday, Phantom closed a $109 million investment round led by crypto investment firm Paradigm and launched its iOS app.

Meanwhile, ORCA continued to rise from Monday. Over the past 24 hours, the coin has experienced a 26 percent rise. The current value of the cryptocurrency, which managed to rise up to $ 4.04, is around $ 3.84. On the other hand, FIDA does not seem to have been able to sustain its rise after the listing news. Although the cryptocurrency rose as high as $2.79, it is changing hands at $2.36 with a 2% loss at the time of writing.