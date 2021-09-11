Coinbase Hires Ex-Facebook Employee for DeFi Service

Coinbase, the largest crypto asset trading platform in the USA, hired a former Facebook employee as part of its DeFi efforts.

Former Facebook employee Shalin Pei has announced that she is leaving Facebook to join Coinbase. Pei will work on Coinbase’s DeFi services.

Mei said she is extremely excited about your new job and that Coinbase’s recruitment campaign for its DeFi service will also continue.

Coinbase Increases DeFi Efforts

Coinbase continues to expand aggressively into the DeFi segment as DeFi becomes more and more popular. The exchange has integrated Polygon (MATIC) into its wallet.

Coinbase is also looking for an engineer responsible for integration for Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions.