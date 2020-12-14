Coinbase Freezes Users’ Accounts “For No Reason”

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the USA and the world, faced a very interesting claim. The giant exchange started to freeze users’ accounts without any explanation, allegedly reported by the This is Money source and confirmed by some Coinbase users. So what exactly are the claims based and what is Coinbase’s answer to that?

Why is Coinbase freezing user accounts?

The claim was made by Lee Wilson, who lives in the UK, and other users joined it. Wilson stated that he chose Coinbase to buy cryptocurrency and then transfer it to a hardware wallet. Wilson, who was planning to leave his hardware wallet in the drawer for 1-2 years and forget his money, came across a very interesting situation.

Wilson, who signed up on Coinbase and made KYC verification, states that everything went well at first. Wilson, who opened an account at the beginning of November and received $ 700 in BTC, wanted to re-enter his account later this month. Wilson, who wanted to log into his account and transfer $ 700 of BTC funds to his hardware wallet, saw that he needed to re-authenticate.

Wilson, who reaffirmed his identity for security reasons, states that he was shocked when he saw the warning that his account was “under investigation”. Stating that his money was frozen without any explanation, Wilson chose to contact the exchange.

Stating that he sent multiple e-mails to Coinbase, the investor later preferred to write to the support account on Twitter. Wilson, who received an answer on December 4 and was informed that the problem is in the follow-up phase, may actually be at the very beginning of the process.

Wilson isn’t the only one having trouble with Coinbase

Another user who spoke to This is Money source reported that he experienced a similar situation. The anonymous user stated that he does not trade frequently and only has £ 1,000 worth of funds. The user, who later stated that he received $ 400 of XRP, said that he was again faced with the authentication request right here.

Here is what the user experiences from the mouth:

“After that day, my account was blocked and my access to my assets was completely closed. I cannot trade or withdraw my cryptocurrencies. My funds that I want to convert to Bitcoin are not gaining any value at the moment. ”

The anonymous user also stated that the response he received on Twitter was the same as that given to Wilson. After This is Money contacted the Coinbase exchange, it was announced that Wilson’s account was re-accessed. However, the anonymous user still suffers from not reaching their funds. While the rumors of a major rally about the Bitcoin price continue to increase in 2021, the user’s inability to convert their funds to BTC may increase the trouble.



