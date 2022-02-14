Coinbase Explodes In The Markets: What Is Pawtocol (UPI)?

Coinbase recently listed Pawtocol (UPI). After this development, the price of crypto money rose sharply. So what is Pawtocol (UPI) entering the Coinbase markets? According to the whitepaper, Pawtocol LLC aims to leverage Blockchain technology and change the face of the pet care industry.

According to the whitepaper, Pawtocol LLC aims to leverage Blockchain technology and change the face of the pet care industry. It aims to develop a blockchain-based platform focused on a pet-based economy. Using Blockchain technology, Pawtocol aims to build a global community of pet service providers, pet parents, and pet product manufacturers.

Pawtocol aims to use data and technology to improve the lives of pets and help them live longer. This protocol uses artificial intelligence and internet of things (IoT) devices to assist pet sitters. For example, Pawtocols AI is expected to make pet care recommendations by evaluating personal data and community-provided correlations.

What is the UPI token?

The UPI token is Pawtocol’s native token and can be used to incentivize users who upload their pet’s data. The company has recently appointed Colin Jordan as CEO and is expected to launch the blockchain-powered platform. Jordan previously held a leadership position at Egnyte, a software-as-a-service (Saas) provider in Silicon Valley. Pawtocol is expected to develop and execute its go-to-market strategy.

Conclusion

What is Pawtocol (UPI) in this article? We sought an answer with you. This article has been written for informative purposes only. Therefore, no reference can be made to any of your investment decisions! Never invest in Pawtocol (UPI) and other cryptocurrencies without doing your own detailed research!