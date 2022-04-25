Coinbase Doping is blowing up this Metaverse Coin!

Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced a new listing. While the crypto market was mostly in blood red, the Oasis Network (ROSE) metaverse project took off with the news that it had been added to the Coinbase list.

Metaverse Coin Pumps with Coinbase Listing

According to the share of the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, the addition of Oasis Network (ROSE) to the lists will take place tomorrow at 20:00. As a result of the listing announcement made by the cryptocurrency exchange at 19:00, the price of the metaverse coin increased by two digits.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of ROSE, which fell to $ 0.1994 during the day, reached $ 0.235 with the pumping of news. At the time of writing, altcoin, which was trading at $0.2317 with an increase of 7.63% over the past 24 hours, is in 93rd place by market value. Despite the fact that altcoin made an attack today, it is 61% lower than the historical maximum of $ 05964, which was recorded about 3 months ago.

What is the Oasis (ROSE) network?

Oasis Network describes itself as a leading scalable Layer 1 Blockchain network with privacy support. Oasis combines high throughput and low gas fees with a secure architecture to provide a next-generation framework for Web3 and DeFi, GameFi, NFT, Metaverse, Data tokenization and data DAO.

Oasis aims to push Web3 forward, scale it and develop it from infancy to maturity. As reported in Somagnews news, Oasis recently announced the creation of an Ecosystem Fund in the amount of $ 200 million to support projects that will be built on the network. According to Messari, Oasis is one of the two blockchains with the largest volume of investments by leading venture capitalists and has one of the fastest growing developer networks in the industry.

The Oasis team consists of the best specialists from around the world with experience in Apple, Google, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, UC Berkeley, Carnegie Mellon, Stanford, Harvard and others. Most of the core team of engineers have a PhD and are all interested in the growth and expansion of the Oasis Network’s influence. The Metaverse coin is supported by leading venture capital companies and investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, Accel, Binance Labs, Polychain, Pantera and others.