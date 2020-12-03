Coinbase Custody Will Support These 6 Cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Custody, the cryptocurrency escrow subsidiary of Coinbase, one of the leading crypto currency exchanges in the USA, gave the good news for 6 crypto currencies. With the tweet shared by Coinbase Custody, it was announced that NuCypher (NU), Curve (CRV), REN (REN), wBTC (WBTC), tBTC (TBTC), and DFI Money (YFII) cryptocurrencies will be supported.

Coinbase Custody supports 6 more cryptocurrencies

Coinbase Custody is known as a New York State Banking Law compliant cryptocurrency custody company. This support news from the affiliate, which mostly provides trust services for institutional investors, should not be confused with the listing.

There is no clear statement or signal that the cryptocurrencies supported by Coinbase Custody will be listed on Coinbase or Coinbase Pro exchanges. Nevertheless, it can be said that the crypto currencies whose names are listed below are now much easier to reach institutional investors. Coinbase became the stock exchange that brokered the millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin investments of MicroStrategy, which marked the cryptocurrency industry this year.

Coinbase Custody now supports deposits and withdrawals for NuCypher ($NU), Curve ($CRV), REN ($REN), wBTC ($WBTC), tBTC ($TBTC), and DFI Money ($YFII) https://t.co/y4NV8jgtUP pic.twitter.com/ePxLaJARIJ — Coinbase Custody (@CoinbaseCustody) December 3, 2020

Coinbase set record for NuCypher

However, it did not go unnoticed that Coinbase announced the NuCypher listing days ago. NuCypher, which has increased by 130% with the listing of Coinbase, has increased by 13% again in the last 24 hours with this news.

CRV rose 8%, REN 3% and YFII 2.5%. The remaining tBTC and wBTC are known to be Ethereum network-based cryptocurrencies indexed to Bitcoin price.



