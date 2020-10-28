Coinbase crashes while Bitcoin was exiting

Access to Coinbase Pro was lost as the Bitcoin price advanced to $ 13,800. The stock market reported a problem with the systems.

Coinbase Pro, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, collapsed when the Bitcoin price rose to $ 13,780. Users could not access the platform.

In the statement made by Coinbase, it was reported that the problem on Coinbase Pro was noticed and the trading was temporarily suspended to solve it. It is stated that Websocket Feed, Coinbase Pro FIX API and Coinbase Pro REST API are affected by the problem while it is not known what the problem is for now.

The system went at 02.13 BST, as stated by Coinbase.

The stock exchange has recently experienced many access problems, including a cessation of trading due to a cut on September 4th.

As Coinbase crashed, the Bitcoin price also fell slightly. The leading crypto money has dropped to 13 thousand 573 dollars and is trading at 16 thousand 655 dollars as of 02.44 TSI.



