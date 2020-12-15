Coinbase announced that it will list 3 DeFi tokens

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency platforms, will start listing AAVE, BNT and SNX today.

Coinbase, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is starting to list three popular decentralized finance (DeFi) focused tokens on Coinbase Pro.

In the statement made by Coinbase, these tokens were listed as AAVE, BNT and SNX. The three tokens can be traded against USD, EUR, GBP and BTC starting today at 20.00.

In the first minutes after the announcement, AAVE rose 10 percent, BNT 20 percent and SNX 10 percent.

The tokens to be listed are expected to take place in Coinbase.com and Coinbase consumer mobile applications in the coming days.

Aave: Decentralized finance protocol that allows users to earn interest income by lending cryptocurrencies or to use crypto loans.

Bancor: In-chain liquidity protocol that can be implemented into any blockchain with smart contract features.

Synthetix: A derivative liquidity protocol that enables the issuance and trading of synthetic assets in Ethereum.

Coinbase has listed many new cryptocurrencies recently. The majority of these were DeFi projects.

Coinbase, which is worth over $ 8 billion today, was founded in June 2012. The stock exchange has more than 35 million users in more than 100 countries. Coinbase’s annual revenue is over $ 2 billion according to 2019 figures.



