Coin has bullish signals, according to research company

Research agency Nautilus Research says Bitcoin (BTC) shows patterns that occurred historically before major breaks, potentially showing the start of the next exponential bull run.

In a Twitter post, Nautilus Research suggests that Bitcoin is currently forming a pattern that precedes the 2012 and 2017 bull runs.

According to the chart of the independent research firm, Bitcoin has historically experienced at least 80% retracement from its boom cycle highs and then consolidated for over a year before launching the emerging bull market. According to historical indicators, Bitcoin could soon spark a parabolic rally that could send the most dominant cryptocurrency above $ 100,000.

The Role of Institutional Interest Is Great

The widely followed market analyst Peter Brandt offered his own views on BTC, highlighting the role of increased institutional interest in the largest cryptocurrency:

“Bitcoin – IF current earnings continue until the end of October – is ready for the second highest monthly close ever. Institutions are increasingly involved in this industry by investing in Bitcoin. Institutions determine the value of their assets monthly. ”

In addition, rating agency Weiss Ratings says Bitcoin is still the “clear leader” in the crypto space, with BTC rising above the key level of $ 13,000, which is 2019’s high. Like Brandt, Juan Villaverde of Weiss Ratings emphasized the importance of corporate participation for the rally.



