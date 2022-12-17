Cody Gakpo’s Performances This Season Show Why He Is Ideally Suited For The Role of Eric ten Hag.

As soon as Eric ten Hag was appointed manager of Manchester United, he began to prioritize improving the leaky defense and weak and fragile midfield.

And the signing of Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen has certainly solved these problems: the Red Devils are just three points off fourth place with a game to spare.

The main thing holding the team back at the moment is the lack of goals. Currently, the team ranks second in terms of performance in the top half of the Premier League.

Gakpo is an ideal player in ETH

And after the abrupt departure of last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo, the need to sign a contract with an elite striker is the main agenda ahead of the January transfer window.

Of the countless names associated with the move to Old Trafford, the name of Cody Gakpo has been unchanged since the summer.

The brilliant performance of the Netherlands national team last season prompted Ten Haga to ask United to learn about the versatile forward.

It’s understood that Gakpo wants to join #mufc and work under Ten Hag. [@JBurtTelegraph] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 16, 2022

Last season, the 23-year-old scored 21 goals and made 15 assists in 47 games in all competitions. And he is on the way to surpass his result this season.

What is most impressive about the PSV Eindhoven star is the fact that he was close to a move in the summer, but in the end United preferred a deal with Anthony, which meant that the deal never took place.

Will his assessment be able to stop United?

But he has never lowered his head and has already scored 13 goals and made 17 assists in just 24 games this season. He was also the Dutch top scorer with three goals at the World Cup.

And Ten Hag mentioned the importance of character and mentality when moving for a player, and Gakpo’s characteristics make him an ideal Ten Hag player.

His versatility is another factor that works for him. Predominantly a left winger, he also thrives when playing up front alone, as he did during the World Cup.

The only thing holding United back at the moment is his skyrocketing valuation to 50 million euros after PSV decided to increase it after his heroics in Qatar.