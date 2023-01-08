Cody Gakpo made his Liverpool debut under the lights against Wolves and is ready to “help the team” after they limped to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup.

After being allowed to train and play earlier in the week, Gakpo made his debut at the first opportunity, named in Jurgen Klopp’s strong starting lineup.

The Dutchman showed promising signs on the left of the attack for more than an hour, interacting well with Andy Robertson, but this was not an evening when a new player could brag.

Nevertheless, Gakpo enjoyed his first performance “under the lights of Anfield” and is now looking forward to helping the team in the coming weeks and months after another stormy game.

“The atmosphere is really great. As for my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments,” Gakpo reflected about the evening with LFCTV.

“This way I can also improve these points, keep working and try to help the team as much as possible.

“Of course, you learn the most when you play games, so I’m looking forward to [more].”

In terms of performance, Gakpo doesn’t have many benchmarks since he just joined, but he saw some promising signs to work with.

“I think we played really good football in stages, but in the end we didn’t score enough, so it’s a pity,” Gakpo said of the performance.

“But I think we showed what we could, but we can still improve on some points, and let’s work on that.

“I think we have to go there [Molineux] with great determination and just strive to win.

“I think we showed real team spirit at times, so that’s good.”

As for how the 23-year-old looked in the eyes of his manager, Klopp told ITV: “He fit into the game. It wasn’t easy for the first step.

“We can’t expect him to be perfect, but he has shown good results. We have to bring him to a more advantageous position, but this will undoubtedly happen.”