Codes for the live broadcast of Genshin Impact 3.0 Get free materials for players

Genshin Impact 2.8 update is coming to an end, which means that it’s finally time for a new major region to appear in version 3.0. Before the release of each update, the HoYoverse developer conducts a live broadcast revealing most of the upcoming content of the game.

Each Genshin Impact live broadcast includes a number of promo codes that can only be activated for a limited period of time. These codes usually give various rewards, including Primogems, which can be accumulated for future banners.

The live broadcast for Genshin Impact Version 3.0 included three promo codes that give players the following rewards: 300 Primogems, ten pieces of Mystic Enchantment Ores and five Hero’s Wit. Primogems are one of the most important currencies in Genshin Impact, as they allow players to make wishes on various banners of the game. To activate only one wish, players must spend 160 of their primogems, however, they can also spend 1600 primogems to activate the Tenfold wish mechanic, which will give 10 different rewards. The Genshin Impact pity system guarantees that the player will receive at least one four-star item for 10 wishes. Reddit user KaiRegis collected all the promo codes of live broadcasts of version 3.0 and posted them on the main subreddit of the game.

Genshin Impact Codes, August 2022

List of all active promo codes from Genshin_Impact

GENSHINGIFT — 50 primogems, 3 wits of the hero XTNDKTEBWA59 — 60 primogems, 5 adventurer experience 8ANCKTWYVRD5 — 100 primogems, 10 ores of mystical improvements

Live Stream 3.0 revealed that the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.0 is likely to be the biggest game update in recent times. According to previous map leaks, Sumeru will be the largest major region in Genshin Impact. However, the arrival of Sumeru is likely to be extended to several updates. Previous HoYoverse teasers about the new nation have confirmed that it is divided into two main parts: rainforests and deserts.

Despite the fact that previous rumors about Genshin Impact hinted that 3.0 could introduce three banner cycles, the event confirmed that the update would consist of two parts. The first series of banners will feature a new five-star character Tignari and the famous Geo Archon Zhongli. The second part of the update is reserved for Hydro Kokomi user and DPS Queen Ganyu.

The live broadcast also confirmed previous leaks about Tighnari joining the Standard Banner after the end of 3.0. This led to many players deciding to skip his banner, as they would eventually get this character when they lost 50/50 on a limited banner. The most exciting thing about this new update for many fans will probably be the addition of the long-awaited Dendro element.

Genshin Impact is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and mobile devices. The switch version is under development.