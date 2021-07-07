Codemasters (F1, DIRT) announces the departure of two of its top executives

Codemasters: Electronic Arts confirms the departure of two of the great executives of Codemasters. He does it as part of the integration of the studio within the publisher. Codemasters, now under the Electronic Arts label, confirms the departure of Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia, CEO and CFO of the British studio, respectively. As Electronic Arts explains, the departure of the two executives “has always been part of the plan”, but it has now been carried out given the speed at which the company has been integrated into the publisher.

Electronic Arts statement

“Since joining in 2014, Frank has led Codemasters to a position as a world-renowned studio in driving, allowing his passion for motorsports and his talents to shine through and reach a global stage,” explains Electronic Arts. it’s a statement. “We are truly grateful to Frank and Rashid for all they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we all wish them the best. We know about the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will continue to live on in the studio through our incredible management team. ” The two will leave their role at the end of July.

Codemasters and Slightly Mad Studios, who were part of the purchase, will be led by Cam Weber. As for the latter, his current CEO, Ian Bell, will remain in his position. As for Codemasters, Clive Moody and Jonathan Bunney will follow suit as Senior Vice Presidents of Product Development and Publishing.

Continuing with today, F1 2021 will be the first Codemasters job to come out on the Electronic Arts label. Of course, his director, Lee Mather, assured in his official presentation that most of the development operated by themselves. You can read our full impressions through this link. Remember that this year’s delivery is scheduled to launch on July 16 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC.