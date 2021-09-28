Code Vein Reaches Two Million Units Sold

Code Vein’s official Twitter account announced this week that the game has reached the mark of two million units sold, adding physical shipments and digital distribution. The feat was achieved in the same week the game completed two years of release.

Just like Blood Beads to a Revenant, you continue to breathe life into #CodeVein. Thank you for joining us on this journey! 🩸✨ pic.twitter.com/0O5OX2tVQt — Code Vein (@CodeVeinGame) September 27, 2021

“Like Blood Beats for a Revenant, you continue to breathe life into Code Vein. Thank you for joining us on this journey!” – says the tweet, in free translation.

Code Vein is an anime-looking souls-like originally released on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on September 27, 2019. The game currently averages around 70 on Metacritic, depending on the platform it was rated on.

On the PlayStation the game reached its lowest score, getting a grade of 70. On the PC the grade rises a little to 72, and only on Xbox One the game reaches 75, the minimum necessary to score a little green square. In all cases, the players’ ratings were higher than those of the critics.

But the score doesn’t seem to have hurt much of Code Vein’s sales, which now hits the respectful two-million-unit mark. In response to the achievement and anniversary tweet, we have a number of fans not only praising the game, but commenting that Code Vein also served as a gateway to From Software’s original soul-likes such as Bloodborne and Dark Souls itself.