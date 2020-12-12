Code Vein, My Friend Pedro, Man of Medan

Microsoft announces more additions to its gaming-on-demand service following the announcement of Skyrim and Among Us at The Game Awards.

Microsoft has chosen the recent The Game Awards gala to announce the arrival of two industry titans like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Among Us to Xbox Game Pass, its on-demand gaming service for PC and Xbox consoles. Well, a few hours later the list of new additions has increased considerably with the announcement of no more and no less than eight more titles, including Code Vein, My Friend Pedro or Man of Medan.

December loaded with video games in Game Pass

Thus, the additions to Xbox Game Pass for this month of December have increased in number considerably after this second announcement, video games of all kinds of genres that can be played on PC, Xbox consoles and Android devices according to their availability. Also, do not forget that new users to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can take advantage of the three-month offer for one euro. Let’s see what new games arrive at Microsoft’s service this December and their different dates and platforms:

Morkredd (Xbox, PC and Android) | Now available

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition (Xbox and Android) | December 15

Among Us (PC) | December 17

Beholded Complete Edition (Xbox and Android) | December 17

Code Vein (Xbox and Android) | December 17

Man of Medan (PC) | December 17

Monster Train (Xbox) | December 17

MotoGP 20 (Xbox, PC and Android) | December 17

My Friend Pedro (Android) | December 17

Neoverse (Xbox and Android) | December 17

Wilmot’s Warehouse (Xbox and PC) | December 17



